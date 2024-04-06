| Scr Running Special Trains Between Various Destination To Clear Summer Holidays Rush

SCR running special trains between various destination to clear summer holidays rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 03:39 PM

Hyderabad: In order to clear rush of passengers during summer season, the South Central Railway is running special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 07653 Kacheguda-Tirupati will run on Thursdays i.e., April 11, 18, 25 and May 2, Train No. 07654 Tirupati-Kacheguda will run on Fridays i.e., April 12, 19, 26 and May 3.

Train No.07170 Secunderabad-Narsapur will run on Saturdays i.e., April 13, 20 and 27 and Train No. 07169 Narsapur-Secunderabad on Sundays i.e., April 14, 21 and 28.

The Kacheguda – Tirupati – Kacheguda Special Trains enroute will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

The Secunderabad – Narsapur Special Trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations while the Narsapur – Secunderabad special will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.