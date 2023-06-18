AP CM Jagan to launch Amma Vodi on June 28

Published Date - 11:17 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme for the year 2023 on June 28. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to mothers of students from Class I to XII to help them meet the educational expenses of their children.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 15,000 will be directly deposited into the bank account of the student’s mother or recognized guardian.

The scheme is open to all families living below the poverty line, with certain criteria to be met. In rural areas, the total monthly family income must not exceed 10,000, while in urban areas, it should be limited to 12,000.

Furthermore, the property owned by the family should be less than 1,000 square feet.

The primary goal of Amma Vodi is to improve school access and retention, promote equity for better learning outcomes, and foster the overall development of children by providing a strong educational foundation.

Additionally, the program aims to increase the overall gross enrolment ratio in primary and secondary education and have a positive impact on higher education.