AP CM Jagan to visit Hyderabad to pay last respects to Krishna

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 15 November 22
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Hyderabad on Wednesday to pay last respects to the mortal remains of `Super Star.’

Jagan expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of the Super Star whom he described as Andhra James Bond with a large following in his long Tollywood innings. The actor had immortalized the `Revolutionary leader’ Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film with the latter’s name as the title and had many hits in his illustrious career, he observed.

He conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

