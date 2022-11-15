Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passes away

Published: Updated On - 09:17 AM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli. Popularly known as ‘Super Star’ Krishna, the 79-year-old actor was on ventilator support at the hospital after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Monday.

Krishna was brought to the hospital’s emergency department at 1.15 am on Monday morning with cardiac arrest. The doctors had immediately performed CPR and resuscitated him within 20 minutes. Since then, the actor was on ventilator support at Continental Hospitals.

In a film-career that spanned for nearly five decades, Krishna has appeared in over 350 films in a variety of roles. In 2009, he was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was also elected as Member of Parliament from Congress in 1989 and in 1997, he received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award-South.