AP: Coach restaurant opened at Vizianagaram railway station

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Vizianagaram railway station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Vizianagaram railway station.

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Vizianagaram railway station.

An AC coach is modified in the circulating area of the station with modified interiors to suit the requirements.

This is the first of its kind in the East Coast Railway jurisdiction and second in the state. Rail commuters and the general public will have a unique and pleasant dining experience at the Coach restaurant, which was opened on Wednesday by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

Speaking on the occasion, Satpathy said that the innovative idea had been conceptualised by the Division to provide premium experience to rail commuters by utilising an old unserviceable AC coach. This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24X7 but also generates additional revenue to the Railways, he pointed out.

Passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant with hygienic and quality food available at low rates. These services are offered round the clock for the convenience of railway travellers. The license for the coach restaurant is given for 5 years.

The Rail Coach Restaurant has 36 executive chairs and 36 to 40 Customers can be accommodated inside the coach restaurant. Besides food dishes, fast foods, Ice creams and packed items are also will be available and the coach can be reserved for special events like birthday parties etc.