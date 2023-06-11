AP EAMCET results 2023 to be declared tomorrow

The AP EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 15 to May 19 for the Engineering stream, and for the Agriculture and Medical stream, it took place on May 22 and 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 tomorrow.

Media reports suggest that the AP EAMCET 2023 results are likely to be announced on June 12, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the declaration of AP EAMCET 2023 results from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur and APSCHE.

The AP EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 15 to May 19 for the Engineering stream, and for the Agriculture and Medical stream, it took place on May 22 and 23.

To pass the AP EAMCET 2023, applicants from the general and OC categories must score a minimum of 25 percent marks.

There is no specific minimum passing grade for SC and ST applicants.