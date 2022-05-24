Former VC of erstwhile APSCHE Prof. P Neerada Reddy passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:00 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Prof. P Neerada Reddy, former Vice Chairman of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) passed away here on Tuesday. She headed a committee constituted by the then State Education Minister on issue of students’ suicides in junior colleges.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy expressed her condolences on the demise of Prof. Neerada Reddy and described her an able academic administrator.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri and Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana also expressed their condolences and said Prof. Neerada Reddy, who served as vice chairman of the erstwhile APSCHE from 1999-2004, had an illustrious career as a proud daughter of Telangana and also as senior professor at Osmania University.

Prof. Neerada Reddy was a committed academician and a person with a deep rooted understanding of Telangana and brought laurels in whatever position she occupied, they said.