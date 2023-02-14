AP Hospital shocker: Doctors leave one metre cloth in woman’s stomach after surgery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Vijayawada: Doctors of a private hospital at Mylavaram in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly left a one metre-long cloth in the stomach of a 51-year-old woman during a hysterectomy operation performed on her eight months ago.

According to information, surgeons at Anu Hospitals had left the cloth in her stomach after removing the uterus. After a few weeks, the woman started experiencing severe pain in her stomach. Her family members took her to the hospital and got a CT scan done several times, but of no avail.

They finally took her to a private hospital in Vijayawada and after ultrasonography, the doctors detected a piece of cloth inside her stomach and removed it through surgery. They were shocked to find a metre-long cloth in her stomach.

The patient Krividi Siva Parvathi hailed from Machilipatnam and was shocked at the medical negligence.