AP Hospital shocker: Doctors leave one metre cloth in woman’s stomach after surgery

Vijayawada: Doctors of a private hospital at Mylavaram in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly left a one metre-long cloth in the stomach of a 51-year-old woman during a hysterectomy operation performed on her eight months ago.
According to information, surgeons at Anu Hospitals had left the cloth in her stomach after removing the uterus. After a few weeks, the woman started experiencing severe pain in her stomach. Her family members took her to the hospital and got a CT scan done several times, but of no avail.
They finally took her to a private hospital in Vijayawada and after ultrasonography, the doctors detected a piece of cloth inside her stomach and removed it through surgery. They were shocked to find a metre-long cloth in her stomach.
The patient Krividi Siva Parvathi hailed from Machilipatnam and was shocked at the medical negligence.