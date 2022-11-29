| Jawahar Reddy Is New Chief Secretary Of Ap Govt

Jawahar Reddy is new Chief Secretary of AP Govt

He will assume charge on December 1 and is likely to continue till June 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders appointing senior IAS officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy as its new Chief Secretary.

The present incumbent Dr. Sameer Sharma is due to retire on Wednesday and the government preferred Jawahar Reddy who is at present Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, although there are quite a few aspirants to the post.