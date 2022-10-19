Watch: Fans share hilarious tweets on BTS joining mandatory military service

Hyderabad: K-pop band BTS’s mandatory military service news has made everyone emotional with their fans, K-ARMYs flooding Twitter with heartfelt messages and good wishes for their upcoming military life.

However, some of their fans decided to cheer the gloomy atmosphere and made memes on how the BTS members would behave while getting trained in the South Korean Army. The clips and memes prove the unconditional love of the fans for BTS.

Here are a few memes to cheer you up, all in good humour:

Well, the South Korean army definitely needs to take an instruction binder from the ARMYs on how to take care of BTS:

Here are some posts describing ARMYs reactions:

Because of BTS I always had something happy and positive to look forward everyday, every week n every month. Now I have something to look forward to 2 years in advance. We will wait for you. We will be part of every ‘see you soon’ and welcome back ! #btsmilitary #btsarmyforever pic.twitter.com/XNcL15GKiQ — BANGTAN ARMY 🌟 (@i_bts_army) October 18, 2022

BTS’s music company HYBE has earlier confirmed that all seven members of the band will serve in the military as is mandatory for all in South Korea. In a statement, the music company said Jin, the oldest member of the band, will begin his process as early as October end. Others will join as and when they are asked.