‘Busy in caste fight, YSRCP and TDP ignored AP development’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party over their utter failure to protect the interests of people and to develop Andhra Pradesh in the last nine years after the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He said both the parties were unable to question the Modi government at the Centre, even when the latter sold the Vizag Steel Plant.

“Both YSRCP and TDP are indulging in caste and community politics, rather than focusing on the development of Andhra Pradesh. They did not even question the Centre and Modi when injustice was meted out by selling off Vizag Steel Plant or the State was discriminated without implementing the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” he said.

Welcoming several leaders from Kurnool, Nandyal and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Minister emphasised the need for the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Andhra Pradesh. “Chandrashekhar Rao has repeatedly proved his able leadership by fighting against the Centre over discrimination towards Telangana. He had also developed the State beyond anyone’s wild imagination,” he added.

Further, Prashanth Reddy pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh rulers could not even establish the State capital even after nine years. He said despite presence of thousands of kilometres of coastline and natural resources, Andhra Pradesh was being neglected.

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar differed with the argument that BRS Chief Chandrashekhar Rao divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He made it clear that Chandrashekhar Rao had only questioned injustice meted out to Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for the rights of people of Telangana. “But he never attempted to hurt or meant to cause damage to people of Andhra Pradesh. Both the Congress and the BJP at the Centre as well as the TDP and YSRCP governments in the State have done grave injustice to us, without implementing promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and ignoring development of the State in the last nine years.

