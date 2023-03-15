Andhra Pradesh: 13 MLAs suspended from Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Speaker suspended 12 legislators of the opposition TDP apart from ruling YSRCP rebel MLA from the Legislative Assembly sessions for protesting near Speaker's podium and disrupting the budget session proceedings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Amaravati: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday suspended 12 legislators of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) apart from ruling YSR Congress Party rebel MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions for protesting near the Speaker’s podium and disrupting the budget session proceedings.

Stating that insulting the Governor would not be tolerated, the Speaker said a video of the incident would be shown to the Privilege Committee and stern action would be taken against those who were promoting fake propaganda against the Governor.

While Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, TDP’s Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu were suspended for the entire session, the rest of the members were suspended for one day. The TDP members repeatedly obstructed the activities of the house and raised slogans against the Speaker and surrounded the podium.