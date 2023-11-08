AP: GVL seeks opening of BHEL gate on Tunglam side

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has urged the BHEL to take steps to open the BHEL-Heavy Plate and Vessels Plant gate on Tunglam village side for the convenience of people belonging to Tunglam, Chukkavanipalem, Jaggarajupeta, Pakhir Takya and Siddharthanagar in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency of Visakhapatnam city.

He met the new Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL K. Sadashiv Murthy on Wednesday and submitted a letter saying that since the year 2000, people of these villages had been denied vehicular access to the road leading to the National Highway (NH-16) and Gajuwaka area. Even in emergencies, ambulances, school autos and other vehicles are not allowed from these villages as the main gate remains permanently closed, he pointed out.

Stating he had personally visited the Thungalam area and HPVP plant recently, Narasimha Rao said that the reasons cited for the closure of the main gate are inappropriate. “How could the general public from NH 16 and Gajuwaka have 24×7 access to public facilities like a bank, post office and school in the township when the people of Thungalam who donated lands (393 acres) for the plant are barred entry citing national security/ safety? This is extremely hurtful and insensitive to the needs of villagers,” he observed.

Disclosing that the people from Thungalam and other villages had approached him for resolving this long pending issue, the MP urged the BHEL Chairman to withdraw the petition filed by the company in the District Court and give instructions to the BHEL-HPVP unit in Visakhapatnam to open the main gate on Thungalam side for the benefit of villagers.

Later, Narasimha Rao expressed satisfaction at the positive response of BHEL Chairman who had immediately sought a report from the senior officials on the matter.

The MP said he would ensure that the matter is resolved at the earliest as opening of the main gate is not just a matter of convenience for people of Thungalam, but also involved “self respect and pride” of people of Thungalam and neighboring villages.