AP High Court rejects bail plea of murder suspect YSRCP MLC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of YSR Congress Party MLC Anantababu, who is a suspect in a murder case.

Anantababu is presently lodged in the Rajahmundry prison and already, a bail petition by the MLC, who was accused of the murder of his driver Subramanyam, was rejected by the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

The advocate for the MLC argued that bail should be granted as the police had not filed the charge sheet within 90 days. After the hearing on Monday, the high court rejected the bail and extended the remand of the MLC up to October 7.