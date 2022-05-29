| First Look Of Rajahmundry Rose Milk Out Now

First look of ‘Rajahmundry Rose Milk’ out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: The first look of the much-awaited film ‘Rajahmundry Rose Milk’ was unveiled by Suresh Productions and Introupe Films. The film is touted to be a light-hearted entertainer that will take you on a nostalgic ride.

The story is set in Rajahmundry, showcasing the city and its culture through the journey of the characters in the film. It is directed by debutant Naani Bandreddi. Mukesh G and Shakthi Arvind are the DOPs curating each frame with lots of love with the support of production designer Abhishek Raghav. The film is edited by Karthika Srinivas.

Jai Jasti and Ananthika Sanilkumar are making their debut as the lead cast with Vennela Kishore and Praveen are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Music is composed by new age musicians Govind Vasantha, Yashwanth Nag, Bharatt-Saurabh, and Ajay Arasada. The lyrics are penned by Chandrabose, Anantha Sriram, and Shreemani with well-known mellifluous voices bringing soul to the nostalgic album that is tipped to be on your playlists for sure through Saregama Telugu.

The director says, “This film is for everyone and will particularly remind some of their college days and take them back to those beautiful memories. A simple concept with crazy characters. It is a film for theatre audiences with tons of entertainment and good music.”

The second schedule of the film will be commencing on June 10, in Rajahmundry and Vizag, tentatively scheduled to release in September 2022.

