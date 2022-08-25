AP High Court gives green signal for construction of Machilipatnam port

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for construction of the Machilipatnam port.

Announcing this at a public meeting in Pedana near here on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy welcomed the verdict.

The Machilipatnam port will be constructed in two phases in an area of 3,836.8 acres and the AP government had earlier approved the master plan.

In the first phase, port works will be taken up in 1,926.39 acres and the second phase in 1,910 acres.

While 1,727 acres of government land is available to complete the first phase of port works and another 183 acres of private land has to be acquired for the construction of a road and railway network link to the port.