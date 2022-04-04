AP hikes land rates in new districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders revising the market value of lands in the 13 newly formed districts.

Accordingly, the value of lands close to the district headquarters will be revised from April 6.

The government has accepted the proposals from the Commissioner-Stamps and Registrations for revising the market value of lands in rural and urban areas and consequent on revision of land value, the registration charges in the respective areas will also increase considerably.

