| Ap Inter Results 2023 Candidates Can Apply For Re Verification And Recounting From Thursday

AP Inter Results 2023: Candidates can apply for re-verification and recounting from Thursday

Krishna district stands in first place with a pass percentage of 82 percent, and Vizianagaram stands in last place with 57 percent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:17 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the intermediate first and second-year results on Wednesday. The Board of Intermediate Education has released a direct link to the result. This year, girls received a higher pass percentage than boys in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2023.

Krishna district stands in first place with a pass percentage of 82 percent, and Vizianagaram stands in last place with 57 percent.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has announced that candidates who are willing to undergo recounting and re-verification of the answer sheet can apply from April 27 to May 6.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana also revealed that the Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from May 24 to June 1, and a schedule will be released soon. The supplementary practical exams will be conducted from June 5 to June 9.