| Ipl 2023 Srh Vs Dc Preview Srh Look To Get Their Act Together

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC preview: SRH look to get their act together

Face struggling Delhi Capitals as the hosts aim to put up a better batting show to get back to victories

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Markande (centre) has been in impressive form with eight wickets in four matches. — Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League is reaching the half-way stage and the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign still looks in tatters.

Having suffered back-to-back losses in the first two games, Sunrisers looked like getting back on track with two consecutive wins next.

However, they fell by the wayside, suffering another two losses –against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – in their previous outings.

Monday’s clash against struggling bottom-placed Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad provides another opportunity for the Hyderabad franchise to get their campaign back on track.

The Capitals finally tasted success after five straight losses defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match in a low-scoring game. However, it was not a walk in the park for David Warner’s side as they struggled in the small chase, despite Warner hitting a 41-ball 57.

For the hosts, it is a perfect opportunity to gain two crucial points and boost their morale. However, it will not be easy for Hyderabad batters against Capitals’ disciplined attack.

The SRH batting, which looks strong on the paper, failed to deliver in unison. The opening combinations kept changing. Mayank Agarwal, the designated opener, was pushed down the batting order to accommodate left-hander Abhishek Sharma with big-hitting Harry Brook in the last match.

Sunrisers coach Brian Lara indicated that this pair will get a long run as the top given the left-right combination. But the batting unit has to pull up their socks to put good totals or chase tough targets. While captain Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi shone on a couple of occasions, they need to show consistency for better results. Brook, who hit a century against KKR, failed to continue the good run.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading the attack from the front but Marco Jansen leaking runs will put the management in a fix about the team selection. Spinner Mayank Markande has been impressive but Washington Sundar failed to make an impact with the ball.

On the other hand, Capitals have problems aplenty in the batting order. Warner, whose strike rate was under scanner, scored a quickfire half-century in his last outing.

But the performance of Prithvi Shaw has been baffling. His scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13 in the season so far show his struggle with the bat. Same is the case with Australia’s Mitchell Marsh. Barring Axar Patel, no other batter showed stomach for a fight.

The bowling department, however, is doing a pretty good job. Ishan Sharma, who returned to the action after a long gap, showed that he still has a lot left in him. Anrich Nortje’s pace and Kuldeep Yadav’s spin can cause enough troubles for the host batters. All eyes will be on Warner, who was removed as the captain of the Sunrisers unceremoniously, as he looks to prove a point or two against his old franchise.