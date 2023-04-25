AP Intermediate results 2023 expected to release on April 26

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP intermediate results on April 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Amaravati: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP intermediate results on April 26. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. after the result announcement. According to media reports, the intermediate 2nd-year results are rumored to be released on April 26 and the intermediate 1st-year results on April 29. Anyway, there is no official announcement from the board.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has conducted intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams from March 15 to April 4. Around 5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The board will announce the AP Intermediate result 2023 in a press conference. The direct link will be made active on the official website.