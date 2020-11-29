AP Minister escapes bid on life

The shocking incident happened on Sunday morning at his residence

Vijayawada: Minister for Transport and Information Perni Nani escaped an attempt on his life at his residence on Sunday morning.

Nani came out to meet people waiting for him outside when a person under the pretext of prostrating before him, drew out an iron taapi –trowel–with a sharp edge and stabbed him in the belly. Fortunately for the minister, the metal buckle of his waist belt came in way and when the intruder attempted to stab again, the latter was overpowered by the security personnel who handed him over to the police.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu said that the accused was identified as Badugu Nageswara Rao, a mason by profession. He was a Telugu Desam Party sympathiser while his sister Umadevi is TDP mandal level leader. The case was being investigated from all angles, he stated.

