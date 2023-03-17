| Ap Nayeebrahmins To Get Rs 20000 Per Month For Tonsure Work At Temples

AP: Nayeebrahmins to get Rs 20,000 per month for tonsure work at temples

The tonsure fee collected will be hiked to Rs 40 which would go to the concerned Nayeebrahmin community workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

The tonsure fee collected will be hiked to Rs 40 which would go to the concerned Nayeebrahmin community workers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders for payment of a minimum wages of Rs.20,000 per month for Nayeebrahmins engaged in tonsure work at temples under the Endowments department.

The order will be applicable to temples where the tonsure programme is held at least for 100 days.

The tonsure fee collected will be hiked to Rs 40 which would go to the concerned Nayeebrahmin community workers. And when the revenue exceeds Rs.20,000 through sale of tonsure tickets at times when the pilgrim rush is high, the collections would also be remitted to the Nayeebrahmin workers, the order said.