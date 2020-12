AP: Railways extend special train services to various destinations

The train No. 02835 Hatia-Yesvantapur special express leaving Hatia on Tuesdays extended from December 1 to 20

Visakhapatnam: Railways has extended five more special train services for the convenience of the travelling public.

The train No. 02835 Hatia-Yesvantapur special express leaving Hatia on Tuesdays extended from December 1 to 20. In the return direction the train No. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia special express leaving Yesvantpur on Fridays extended from Dec. 4 to January 1, 2021.

Also, train No. 02889 Tata Nagar -Yesvantpur special express leaving Tata Nagar on Fridays extended from Dec. 4 to 25. In the return direction the train No. 02890 Yesvantpur- Tata Nagar special express leaving Yesvantpur on Mondays extended from Dec. 7 to 28.

Similarly, train No. 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur special express leaving Howrah daily extended from Dec. 1 to 30.

In the return direction the train No. 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah special express leaving Yesvantpur daily extended from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1, 2021.

The train No. 02877 Howrah-Ernakulam special express leaving Howrah on Saturdays extended from Dec. 5 to 26. In the return direction the train No. 02878 Ernakulam-Howrah special express leaving Ernakulam on Tuesdays extended from Dec. 8 to 29.

The train No. 02867 Howrah-Puducherry special express leaving Howrah on Sundays extended from Dec. 6 to 27. In the return direction the train No.02868 Puducherry-Howrah express leaving Puduchery on Wednesdays extended from Dec. 9 to 30.

