AP CM Jagan calls for steps to ensure there is no power shortage in summer season

YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the Energy Department officials to ensure that there is no power shortage in the ensuing summer season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the Energy Department officials to ensure that there is no power shortage in the ensuing summer season and keep adequate coal stocks to run thermal power stations in the State without interruption.

Addressing a review meeting of Energy Department here on Friday, he said that there should be no power cuts in the name of shortage.

The officials explained to him that the State had been witnessing more demand for power from February second week and at the present estimates, the power consumption could go up to 250 million units daily on an average in March and April.

They were intimating the Power Exchange India in advance about the estimated demand for electricity in the coming months, they added.Jagan asked them to take foolproof measures to avoid power outages in summer.

He also suggested that there should be no delay in sanctioning agricultural connections.The officials replied that around 1.06 lakh agricultural power connections had already been provided in the present fiscal, and another 20,000 connections would be given by March end. Quality power was supplied to the consumers and 100 new sub-stations would start functioning by March end.