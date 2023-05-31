| Ap Three Charred To Death In Fireworks Godown Accident In Tirupati

Three persons were burnt alive in a tragic fire accident at a fireworks godown in Kuvvakulli village of Varadayyapalem mandal

Tirupati: Three persons were burnt alive in a tragic fire accident at a fireworks godown in Kuvvakulli village of Varadayyapalem mandal in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The dead were identified as S Nagendra, 26, Sankaraiah, 36, and Yedukondalu, 45.

The owner of the godown Veeraraghavulu and another person Kalyan Kumar received severe burns and were rushed to the Ruia Hospital here.

Due to fireworks blast, huge flames engulfed the area and fire services personnel are battling to control it.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

