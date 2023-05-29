AP: 13 hurt in another accident on Tirumala ghat road

Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Dharma Reddy said it was unfortunate that a series of road accidents occurred on the ghat road and directed the vigilance officials to immediately inquire into the incidents and submit a report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Dharma Reddy said it was unfortunate that a series of road accidents occurred on the ghat road and directed the vigilance officials to immediately inquire into the incidents and submit a report

Tirumala: As many as 13 pilgrims were injured when a van, during its return journey on the ghat road, turned turtle at the sixth hair-pin bend on Monday. All the pilgrims were from Kolar region of the neighbouring Karnataka state. It is said that negligent driving on the part of the driver resulted in the accident. Some travellers alleged that he was talking on mobile phone while driving.

The injured were rushed to the Ruia hospital nearby and the seriously injured were shifted from there to the Bird hospital. Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Dharma Reddy said it was unfortunate that a series of road accidents occurred on the ghat road and directed the vigilance officials to immediately inquire into the incidents and submit a report. He also called for measures to control the speed of vehicles on the ghat road.

Also Read Many injured in bus accident on Tirumala ghat road