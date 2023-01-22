| Ap Three Die After Train Hits Them While Crossing Railway Track In Nellore

AP: Three die after train hits them while crossing railway track in Nellore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Representational Image

Nellore: In a tragic incident, a woman and two men, were killed when Gudur-Vijayawada Narsapur express train hit them at Atmakur Bus Stand railway bridge in Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when they were crossing the railway track.

The Railway police reached the accident site and shifted their bodies to a hospital for postmortem.

Police registered a case and are investigating.