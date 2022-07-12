AP: Vizag airport records 30 per cent jump in passenger traffic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam airport recorded a 30 per cent increase in passenger traffic over the last quarter.

According to O. Naresh Kumar of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association, the number of passengers in the first quarter of the current fiscal 2022-23 was 5,94,400 compared to 4,56,324 in the last quarter of 2021-22.The aircraft movement also increased to 5313 from 4369 and freight to 1302 from 1276 during the same period.

“In the month of June alone, the airport witnessed 2,04,200 passengers. We thank the authorities for taking the initiative in speedy completion of the airport expansion and dialogue with different airline operaators for new flights to Visakhapatnam,” he said.