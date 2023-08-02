AP: Vizianagaram, Duvvada railway stations to be upgraded

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation Stone for the redevelopment of more than 500 Stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Visakhapatnam: Fifteen railway stations in Waltair Division have been identified to be taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair AK Tripathi, the railway stations at Vizianagaram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Jn, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Jn, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa, Paralakhemundi will be upgraded under the scheme.

In the first phase, works for some major stations have already been started. Railways will spend about Rs 18 crore for Duvvada, and Rs 26 crore for Vizianagaram for the station developmental activities under this Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation Stone for the redevelopment of more than 500 Stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme, through video conferencing from New Delhi, where, 25 stations under East Coast Railway are included and three are from Waltair Division.

At present, 1309 Stations will be taken up for upgradation and modernization in the country. The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ according to the needs, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

Development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.