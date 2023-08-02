| Niti Aayog To Set Up State Institute For Transformation In Ap

Niti Aayog to set up ‘State Institute for Transformation’ in AP

07:40 AM, Wed - 2 August 23

Amaravati: Niti Aayog, the think tank of the union government, will set up State Institute for Transformation (SIT) for achieving the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

A delegation from Niti Aayog led by additional secretary V Radha called on Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials and discussed various issues.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the holistic development of the state, including achieving higher growth rate and creating a strategy on developing various fields, said an official release.

Radha said Niti Aayog will dole out Rs 5 crore for the state to formulate growth strategies in the next couple of years, including extending intellectual and financial support for achieving higher growth rate.

Later, the delegation called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, where they deliberated on welfare and development policies of the southern state.

“It is a welcome development that Visakhapatnam was among the four cities selected for urbanisation and industrialisation in the country,” said Reddy.

He noted that the state government was striving to place the port city on the global map by developing Bhogapuram international airport, Mulapeta sea port, Adani data centre and airport connectivity road among other projects.

