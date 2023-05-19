AP: Volunteers, brand ambassadors of 25 welfare schemes

Addressing a function to honour volunteers for their services for the third consecutive year here on Friday, he said that 2.66 lakh strong army of volunteers served the society, handing over monthly pension to as many as 64 lakh the beneficiaries on the first day of every month before daybreak at their doorstep.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Addressing a function to honour volunteers for their services for the third consecutive year here on Friday, he said that 2.66 lakh strong army of volunteers served the society, handing over monthly pension to as many as 64 lakh the beneficiaries on the first day of every month before daybreak at their doorstep.

Vijayawada: The volunteers’ system is acting as a bridge between the people and the government and volunteers were brand ambassadors of about 25 welfare schemes, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed.

Addressing a function to honour volunteers for their services for the third consecutive year here on Friday, he said that 2.66 lakh strong army of volunteers served the society, handing over monthly pension to as many as 64 lakh the beneficiaries on the first day of every month before daybreak at their doorstep.

He honoured volunteers who rendered meritorious services with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on the occasion.