KTR to showcase Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be showcasing Telangana’s success in water resource management, especially the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada, United States.

The Minister left for the US on Tuesday morning. This is the second time that the Minister will be delivering the inaugural address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress, which will be held from May 21 to 25. In 2017, the Minister had participated in the prestigious annual event held at Sacramento, US.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ – Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE—EWRI) had extended an invitation to the Minister to deliver the keynote address. In the invitation letter, the ASCE-EWRI leadership team said they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana’s landscape.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is America’s oldest engineering society.

Last year, an EWRI delegation had visited the Kaleshwaram project and was impressed by the scale of the project and the speed at which the project was completed.

Before leaving for the US, the Minister said it was a privilege to showcase Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project at ASCE-EWRI. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana achieved remarkable achievements in the irrigation sector. A State, which was once drought-prone, has now turned fertile due to the vision and commitment of the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said.

As part of the US tour, the Minister will also be meeting corporate representatives in five States. The tour is expected to continue till this month-end and a few companies are likely to make announcements regarding their investments in Telangana.