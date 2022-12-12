AP: Woman lures man into lodge, disappears with gold worth Rs 6 lakh

A woman lured a man to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile phone in the temple town of Srikalahasti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

A woman lured a man to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile phone in the temple town of Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A woman lured a man to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile phone in the temple town of Srikalahasti near here.

According to reports, the incident took place on December 9. A woman befriended the man on a bus and took him to a lodge in Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district. Later, she gave him prasadam mixed with sedatives and he fell unconscious.

Also Read Visakhapatnam: Youth dies by suicide detesting marriage proposals

The woman then relieved him of gold ornaments weighing 75 grams and worth Rs 6 lakh, Rs.20,000 in cash and a mobile phone and vanished.

After regaining consciousness, he filed a complaint in I Town Police Station in Kalahasthi. Police are examining the CCTV footage from the lodge and are searching for the woman who is said to be from Tamil Nadu.