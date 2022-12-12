AP: Woman lures man into lodge, disappears with gold worth Rs 6 lakh

A woman lured a man to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile phone in the temple town of Srikalahasti
Tirupati: A woman lured a man to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile phone in the temple town of Srikalahasti near here.
According to reports, the incident took place on December 9. A woman befriended the man on a bus and took him to a lodge in Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district. Later, she gave him prasadam mixed with sedatives and he fell unconscious.
The woman then relieved him of gold ornaments weighing 75 grams and worth Rs 6 lakh, Rs.20,000 in cash and a mobile phone and vanished.
After regaining consciousness, he filed a complaint in I Town Police Station in Kalahasthi. Police are examining the CCTV footage from the lodge and are searching for the woman who is said to be from Tamil Nadu.