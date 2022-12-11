Visakhapatnam: Youth dies by suicide detesting marriage proposals

His mother, maternal uncle and relatives were keen on getting him married. However, Varunkumar had requested them not to press him to marry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

His mother, maternal uncle and relatives were keen on getting him married. However, Varunkumar had requested them not to press him to marry.

Visakhapatnam: A youth died, allegedly by suicide, as his family members were going ahead with marriage proposals for him against wishes.

According to the police, Gorle Varunkumar, 31, was working as a lineman in the village secretariat at Vechalam in Devarapalli mandal of the neighbouring Anakapalle district. His mother, maternal uncle and relatives were keen on getting him married. However, Varunkumar had requested them not to press him to marry. However, the family members did not heed him. On Saturday, he was found hanging in his room.

The body was sent to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for postmortem.