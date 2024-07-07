Apna Dal(S) leader shot dead in UP’s Prayagraj over land dispute

Indrajit alias Monu Patel murdered by neighbour Sarvesh Patel

Prayagraj: A 24-year-old local leader of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) was shot dead in a village here on Sunday over a land dispute, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Indrajit alias Monu Patel (24) was murdered by his neighbour Sarvesh Patel in Harchakwapur village under the Soraon police station area.

He said Sarvesh Patel was arrested from the spot, and added that Monu Patel and the accused were engaged in an old land dispute.

According to local villagers, Monu Patel (24) was a secretary in the legal cell of the State-level political party.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Bharti added.