Apollo Cancer Centres introduce India’s fastest, precise breast cancer diagnosis program

The initiative marks a significant stride toward breast cancer management and offers a promising glimpse into the future of healthcare services, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) has announced India’s fastest and most precise breast cancer diagnosis program which aims to provide swift and precise breast cancer diagnoses, reinforcing the significance of early detection in mitigating the right treatment for a better survival rate, and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

The initiative marks a significant stride toward breast cancer management and offers a promising glimpse into the future of healthcare services, a press release said. Apollo Cancer Centres is the first in India to provide this program and envisions the potential to replicate the model for other organs in the future.

This program includes advanced diagnostic technologies, including mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy, to promptly and precisely assess breast health. Patients can expect results within 24 hours and is open to individuals seeking breast cancer screening or diagnostic services, provided they meet the necessary criteria.

Its primary benefits encompass rapid results, reduced patient anxiety, and early detection of breast cancer—advancements that significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Dr TPS Bhandari, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad said “Swift and accurate detection not only offers the best chance for effective treatment but also provides patients with peace of mind.”