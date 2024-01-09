Ensure triple assessment for women presenting with breast lump, gynecologists told

Due to lack of awareness and absence of a robust population based screening programme, more than 60 percent of women patients present themselves in advanced stages, with most succumbing within a year of being diagnosed, said Dr P Raghu Ram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: Every year, nearly 2 lakh new cases of breast cancer are detected in India and within a few years, breast cancer has emerged as the commonest cancer affecting women.

Due to lack of awareness and absence of a robust population based screening programme, more than 60 percent of women patients present themselves in advanced stages, with most succumbing within a year of being diagnosed, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder, Director and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast cancer Foundation on Tuesday said.

Speaking at the ongoing 66th annual conference of All India Congress of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AICOG 2024), he said that gynecologists are the first port of call for women with breast diseases.

“It is vitally important for gynecologists to ensure that all women presenting with a breast lump must undergo triple assessment, which includes clinical examination, mammography and ultrasound guided core needle biopsy to confirm or exclude breast cancer,” he said.

Dr Shantha Kumari, Chairperson of AICOG 2024, Prof Anne-Beatrice Kihara, president, International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FIGO), Amala Akkineni, patron of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Damayanthi, retired IAS Officer and a breast cancer conqueror and Professor Frank Louwen, president elect of FIGO were present.