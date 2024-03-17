| Hyderabad Apollo Cancer Centre Launches Together For Her Awareness Campaign

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centre launches ‘Together for Her’ awareness campaign

The campaign will strive to spark a nationwide dialogue on women's cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 08:35 PM

The campaign will strive to spark a nationwide dialogue on women's cancer

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on cancer, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad launched ‘Together for Her’ campaign and Purple Clip Champions Brigade initiative.

The campaign will strive to spark a nationwide dialogue on women’s cancer, in addition to launching Purple Clip Champions Brigade, comprising student advocates selected from 20 different colleges across Hyderabad. These Champions have been specially trained by senior oncologist on cancer prevention and are committed to spreading awareness within their communities.

The ‘Together for Her’ initiative on cancer awareness will emphasize regular checkups, screenings, and early diagnosis. The unique initiative on cancer care for women was launched in the presence of Dr Vijay Kumar, IPS, ADG(Operations) Greyhounds and Octopus, Telangana Police, Dr. Christina Z. Chongthu, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Swapna Saripalli, Head-HR, Chubb, Ananda Shankar Jayant, Indian Classical Dancer, Choreographer and Padmashree awardee, Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Centre and senior doctors surgical gynae-oncologist, Dr. Sai Lakshmi Daayana, surgical breast oncologist Dr. Prathima Kanumuri were present.