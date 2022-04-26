Apollo Hospitals, RCEM hold certification ceremony for doctors

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), United Kingdom, held a certification ceremony for doctors who completed their 1 year and 3 year training in emergency medicine at various hospitals in India.

According to a press release, MBBS doctors who work full-time in the emergency departments of Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai undergo a highly supervised clinical and academic training of 1 year duration known as Emergency Medicine Foundation Program (EMFP). The EMFP trainees and their supervisors are able to record and sign-off skills and competencies on the online NHS Portfolio with RCEM oversight.

Dr. Katherine Henderson, President of the RCEM UK, said, “during the pandemic it was an enormous challenge for the emergency staff all over the world and all of us rose to this challenge in an incredible way.”

Dr. K Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “emergency medicine is not merely a specialty but it is a critical methodology by which you enable so many other specialties to save lives by keeping the patient alive till specialty care is provided.”

