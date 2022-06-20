Apollo Hospitals receives stage 6 HIMSS certification

Hyderabad: Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) on Monday has announced that Apollo Hospitals has achieved stage 6 accreditations for three HIMSS digital maturity models, which include Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM), the Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM), and the Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM), according to a press release.

The Apollo Hospitals in the statement claimed that it is the second healthcare provider in the world to attain the Stage 6 DIAM certification. During its DIAM validation, Apollo Hospitals was commended for its use of biomarkers, molecular imaging, and mapping software. The group’s patient portal was found to be one of the finest examples of patient communication during its O-EMRAM validation.

The hospital’s information system was deemed intuitive and easy to use. Assessors found that the organization has good examples of device integrations for vital signs monitoring. Apollo Hospitals also reported no unplanned downtime in the past five years; HIMSS noted that this demonstrates the effort they put into IT security.