Apollo Hospitals successfully completes 6,000 robotic procedures

The robotic surgery program has reached the milestone by conducting procedures in diverse specialties, including urology, colorectal surgery, cardiac surgery, pediatric surgery, head and neck surgery, gynecology, and general surgery, a press release said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:48 PM

Apollo Hospitals

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals has announced that it has successfully completed 6,000 robotic procedures at its facilities in various parts of the country since the launch of its robotic surgery program in 2011.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr. Prathap C Reddy said that robotic surgeries have really changed the game, giving patients better outcomes and shorter recovery times.

On the occasion, Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group and other senior officials congratulated the multidisciplinary team of care givers in various facilities who were part of 6, 000 robotic procedures.