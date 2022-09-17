Apple fixes bug causing activation issue in iPhone 14 series

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:49 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

According to a MacRumors report, the new iPhone 14 users facing the activation issues may need to restore with a Mac or PC to iOS 16.0.1 to fix the bug and fully activate their new devices.

San Francisco: Apple has fixed a bug in the latest iOS 16 update that prevented some customers from activating new iPhone 14 devices.

The iOS 16.0.1 update resolves the activation or migration issues faced by the users of new iPhones.

The company has sent a memo to customers, saying “”there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.”

The tech giant said that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should “not create a repair (case) for the issue.”

In a separate support update, the company said that if you have an issue with Messages or FaceTime after setting up your new iPhone, “update to the latest version of iOS to address the issue”.

“iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. To resolve this, update to the latest version of iOS,” said Apple.

The new Apple 14 series and Apple Watch Series 16 went on sale globally, including in India, on Friday.

Those interested can now buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple Store Online.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.