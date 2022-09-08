Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter roasts iPhone 14

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:35 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs roasts iPhone 14. The model-entrepreneur shared a hilarious viral meme on her Instagram story that threw shade on the new product.

Hyderabad: As soon as Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models on Thursday, the internet was rife with memes about the updated devices. Netizens made fun of how the new model is very similar to the previous one.

Joining the brigade is Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs. The model-entrepreneur shared a hilarious viral meme on her Instagram story that threw shade on the new product.

Also Read Apple unveils iPhone 14 series; details inside

The meme shows a smiling old man who is wearing a maroon checked shirt holding an identical shirt against his arm. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” the text on the meme read.The meme took a dig at how upgrading to iPhone 14 must have felt similar to upgrading to iPhone 13.

The updated versions are powered by the new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip. It includes a dual-core accelerometer and a high dynamic range Crash Detection feature that can contact emergency services if you’re in a serious accident and can’t reach your iPhone.

In India, the phone has been priced at Rs 79,000 onwards for the 128GB base variant and Rs 89,000 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900 onwards for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900.