Apple Introduces Its First Augmented Reality Headset | Apple Vision Pro | VR Headset | Apple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: American tech giant Apple unveiled its first augmented reality headset, Vision Pro at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. This revolutionary product combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek and compact design, delivering an unparalleled experience whenever you wear it. Users can browse rows of app icons with their eyes, hands, and voice.