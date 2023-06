| Why Earth Is Getting Sick These Days Earth Is In Danger Zone

Why Earth Is Getting Sick These Days? Earth Is In Danger Zone

Human pressures have pushed the Earth's system on a trajectory moving rapidly away from the stable system.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Scientists say that Earth is in a danger zone. Research has found that Earth has passed seven out of eight significantly established safety limits. Human pressures have pushed the Earth’s system on a trajectory moving rapidly away from the stable system.