Want To Eat The Fish Prasadam? Here Is The Date And Venue Details

After a break of three years due to the covid pandemic, the annual fish prasadam was administered on June 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year when lakhs of people reach the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally with a single agenda – to eat the fish prasadam that many believe will cure them of respiratory diseases. After a break of three years due to the covid pandemic, the annual fish prasadam was administered on June 9. Now are you wondering what exactly is fish prasadam? Watch the video for more information.