| Apple May Launch New Iphone 14 Max This Year

Apple may launch new ‘iPhone 14 Max’ this year

By IANS Published: Updated On - 10:53 AM, Thu - 1 September 22

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the "iPhone 14 Max" in rumours, reports AppleInsider.

San Francisco: Amid several reports of no iPhone mini this year, a new report suggests that tech giant Apple may instead unveil a new “iPhone 14 Max”, along with regular models that it has been launching for years.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the “iPhone 14 Max” in rumours, reports AppleInsider.

However, the device could actually end up having a different name — like iPhone 14 Plus, the report said.

The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

Recent reports said that while the v will power the Pro models, the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

Called ‘Far Out’, the September 7 event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.

This will be an in-person event at Apple’s Cupertino campus in the US, the company’s first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.

Also read

Original, unpacked 2007 Apple iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakh

Apple asks suppliers to make 90 mn iPhone 14 units

iPhone 14 may come with satellite connectivity for emergencies