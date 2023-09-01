Applications invited for sports coaches

Coaches from NS NIS who have undergone 1 year diploma course also can apply. Check for details in the article.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana’s Tribal Welfare Department is inviting applications for sports coaches on an out-sourcing basis to work in the following TW Model Sports Schools, 1) AHS (Boys) Kinnerasani, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, 2) AHS (Girls), Kachanapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, 3) AHS (Boys), Kothaguda, Mahabubabad District and 4) Water Sports Academy at AHS Bowenpally, Hyderabad for the year 2023-24.

The openings are due the disciplines volleyball, basketball, archery and in fencing. Coaches from NS NIS who have undergone 1 year diploma course also can apply.

Interested and qualified individuals may submit their resumes via email to sportsofficertwd@gmail.com or in person in the Academic Cell, O/o the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad on or before 12.9.2023 with all necessary documents. The selected candidates will be compensated on an honorarium basis. The application format is available for download at tstribalwelfare.cgg.gov.in

For more details, contact 9908550250, 9247267050 from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days only.