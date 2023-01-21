Applications invited for sports coaches at Tribal Welfare Model Sports Schools

The Tribal Welfare department has invited applications for appointment of sports coaches on outsourcing basis to work in Tribal Welfare Model Sports Schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare department has invited applications for appointment of sports coaches on outsourcing basis to work in Tribal Welfare Model Sports Schools in Kinnerasani (Boys), Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Kanchanapally (Girls) Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Kothaguda (Boys) Mahabubabad district.

The department is hiring sports coaches for Kabaddi, Volleyball and Handball disciplines. Applicants should have undergone a one-year diploma course in the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by sending their resume to the email sportsofficertwd@gmail.com or may submit a resume along with necessary documents in person in the Tribal Welfare department, DSS Bhavan, Hyderabad on or before January 30.

Application format can be downloaded from the website https://tstribalwelfare.cgg.gov.in/. For further details, contact 9908550250 or 9247267050 on all working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm.