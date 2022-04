Applications invited from MSMEs for national awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is inviting online applications for national awards for the year 2022. The awards will be given in manufacturing, service, export oriented, technologically efficient manufacturing, women entrepreneurs, and Divyang categories, a release said.

Cash prizes range from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh. Eligible MSMEs can apply on or before April 20 through the portal https://dashboard.msme.gov.in/na.